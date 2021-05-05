The Prior Lake boys tennis team is in rebuilding mode.
The Lakers have some talent, including junior Wyatt Crowell who has ascended to the top of the team’s singles lineup. But there are some new faces in the lineup, especially since last season was wiped out due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Prior Lake had a 9-7 overall record (5-4 in the South Suburban Conference), the program’s fourth straight winning season. That team had nine seniors.
So with last spring lost due to the pandemic, many of the program’s younger players also lost a year of valuable experience.
“This year is a great rebuilding year after the year off,” Prior Lake Coach PJ Priest said. “We have had several players playing in the offseason, which has given us strength at the top of the lineup.
“We are only returning three varsity players from two years ago so the group is very young,” Priest added. “Having the skipped year has hurt a little because those players have missed out on gaining match play experience, but their games have improved greatly.”
Prior Lake opened this spring winning five of their first nine matches, going 2-2 against their first four SSC opponents. The two league wins were 4-3 over both Rosemount and Burnsville, while the loses were to Shakopee, also a Section 2AA foe, and Lakeville South.
The Lakers are 2-3 so far against section teams, beating Chaska and New Prague and losing to both Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
In 2019, Crowell nearly made the state doubles tournament. He was teamed with then-senior Max Hall and the two ended up third in Section 2AA tourney.
Luke Jacobson, Kyle Jacobson, Colin Witt and John Roess have played some singles for Prior Lake this spring behind Crowell. Ethan Witt, Jake Artang, Ian Hansen, Soren Featherstone, Levi Eiter and Leo Ostigaard have been in the doubles lineup.
This year’s Class AA state tennis tournament starts June 9 and will finish June 14-15 at a site still to be determined. The Section 2AA play is scheduled to start May 24 with the team tourney, followed by singles and doubles play.
Prior Lake has lost in the section semifinals the last four seasons (2016 to 2019).