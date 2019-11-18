The Prior Lake girls swimming team capped off its season getting a relay on the state medal stand.
Seeded 11th in the Class AA competition, the Lakers' 200 freestyle team of juniors Mary O'Neil and Ella Knutson, sophomore Lexi Nelson and eighth-grader Halle Nelson finished fourth in the finals Nov. 16 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center with a time of 1:37.55.
Eighth-ranked Prior Lake scored 30 of its 48 team points with that finish, which put it 14th in the overall team standings. The Lake Conference claimed the top four spots with No. 1-ranked Edina winning the crown (305) ahead of No. 2 Minnetonka (305), No. 3 Eden Prairie (205) and No. 4 Wayzata (189).
Fifth-ranked Stillwater was fifth (140.5), followed by Chanhassen (111).
Prior Lake was hoping for its fourth straight top 10 finish in the team standings. But when the Lakers failed to qualify all three relays in the Section 2AA meet, that made it a much more difficult task. Relay points are worth double individual event points.
The Lakers' 400 freestyle team of O'Neil, Knutson, Halle Nelson and sophomore Brooke Bauer was disqualified in the state prelims Nov. 15, which eliminated any hopes of a top 10 finish.
O'Neil, Knutson and Halle Nelson each competed in an individual event for the Lakers at state and all three qualified for the consolation finals (top 16) after the prelims.
O'Neil won the consolation heat in the 100 butterfly to finish ninth overall with a time of 56.70. She was 10th after the prelims with a time 57.36. Halle Nelson ended up 11th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.83, and Knutson was 14th in the 50 freestyle (24.50).
O'Neil finished seventh in the 100 butterfly at state last year and was 10th as an eighth-grader.
Meanwhile, Eastview was the highest finishing South Suburban Conference school, finishing ninth with 86 points. Eagan was 13th (58). Lakeville North was a spot behind Prior Lake in 15th (45), followed by Rosemount in 17th (33), Farmington in 19th (30), Apple Valley in 24th (24) and Shakopee in 31st (6).
The Lakers were ninth in the state team standings last year and was a program-best sixth in 2017.