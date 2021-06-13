The relays led the way for the Prior Lake girls track team at the Section 3AA meet June 11.
The Lakers qualified three of four of them to state and will also send six individuals to the Class AA competition, which is June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Senior Samantha Barrett and junior Jillian Hiveley each earned state spots in two individual events for the Lakers, while seniors Kathryn Nollette and Jayla Henderson, junior Mari Mohling and sophomore Olivia Duncan made it one.
Prior Lake's 4x100 relay team of Henderson, Barrett, junior Ashlyn Jore and ninth-grader Addyson White won the section title with a time of 50.0.
The 4x200 team of Barrett, White, sophomore Reese Weimerskirch and junior Juiiann Will was second (1:45.11), as was the 4x800 team of seventh-graders Sara Gastony, Isabelle Reinders and Keeley Mohling and eighth-grader Layla Vennink (9:41.77).
The top two finishers in each event make the state field.
Prior Lake also won a second straight section team title with 197.5 points. Eagan was second (166), followed by Eastview (102), Visitation (66) and Simley (53).
Barrett captured both the long jump and triple jump for Prior Lake. She won the state title in the triple jump in 2019, but didn't get a chance to defend her title last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her winning mark in the jump at sections was 39-10, while she went 17-05 in the long jump.
Hiveley was also a double individual section champion. She won both the 100 hurdles (14.86) and the 300 hurdles (45.46).
Nollette was tops in the pole vault (10-0) for Prior Lake, while Mari Mohling won the high jump (5-3).
The Lakers finished one-two in the discus with Henderson winning (130-04) and Duncan taking second (123-07).
Jore just missed state spots in two events, taking third in both the high jump (5-2) and the long jump (17-0 1/2). She was also 10th in the 100 (13.31).
Keely Mohling was third in the 3,200 (11:39.43), while the Lakers' 4x400 team of Reinders, Weimerskirch, Will and White was also third (4:08.26).
Hiveley ended up fifth in the 200 (27.03). Gastony was fourth in the 800 (2:21.00), while senior Katherine Kaisersatt was sixth (2:30.39).
Eighth-grader Sophia Basile was sixth in the 1,600 (5:32.28) for Prior Lake, while eighth-grader Maggie Hoen was seventh (5:33.68).
Senior Ashley George was sixth in the 300 hurdles for the Lakers (50.0) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.95).
In the shot put, junior Alexandra Lloyd took fifth (33-6 3/4) and Duncan was sixth (33-0 3/4). Ninth-grader Annaliese Cundiff was eighth in the pole vault (7-6).
Other finishes for the Lakers included ninth-grader Hannah Cole in the 400 (10th, 1:03.72), Vennink in the 3,200 (10th, 12:35.70), senior Jenna Lilland in the pole vault (10th, 7-6), Will in the long jump (10h, 15-09), eighth-grader Sydney Dubore in the 400 (12th, 1:04.80), Lloyd in the discus (12th, 90-11) and Henderson in the shot put (12th, 29-06).