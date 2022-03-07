The future looks bright for the Prior Lake boys swimming team.
The Lakers had four swimmers and one diver competing at the Class AA state meet March 5 and the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center and two relays, which included all underclassmen, earned spots on the medal stand.
Junior Owen Dwyer, sophomores Victor Trinh and Kaiden Cheung and ninth-grader Ethan Kosin made up both of Prior Lake's 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that finished seventh.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the foursome finished with a time of 1:27.78, which was the fifth fastest time in school history. The school record is 1:26.26 set in 2014.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the Lakers had a time of 3:12.98, which is the fourth best in school history. The school record in that event is 3:09.01 set in 2016.
Meanwhile, Kosin and senior diver Blake Wallen nearly made the medal stand (top eight) at state in their individual events.
Kosin was ninth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:41.99. That's second best time in program history.
Kosin has three seasons left to chase down the Lakers' school record time of 4:29.75, which was set in 2018 by Sean Dwyer.
Wallen finished ninth in diving for the second straight year. He scored 338.60 points.
The eighth-place finisher, Braden Lemke of St. Cloud Tech, had a score of 351.10. The winning score was 419.40 from Rosemount's Lucas Gerten.
Wallen finished his career eighth on the school's all-time diving list. His best 11-dive score was 380.80 in which he did in 2021.
The Lakers' school record holder is Kirk Schaumann, who had a score of 545.40 in 1976.
Dwyer competed in two individual events at state for the Lakers. He ended up 16th in the 200 individual medley (2:00.91) and was 19th in the 100 butterfly (52.08).
In the prelims March 4, Dwyer had a time of 1:57.55 in the 200 individual medley, which qualified him for the consolation finals.
Dwyer's prelim time was the second fastest in school history. Craig Robrock holds the school record of 1:55.00 set in 2016.
Dwyer's 100 butterfly time is also third best in program history. The school record holder there is Marshall Heskin with a time of 49.99 set in 2014.
In the state team standings, Prior Lake ended up 12th with 67 points.
The Lake Conference swept the top three spots in the team standings and had four in the time five with Edina winning the title with 355 points. Eden Prairie was second (200), followed by Minnetonka in third (170) and Wayzata in fifth (120).
Lakeville South was the highest finishing South Suburban Conference school taking fourth (151). Eagan was the next-best SSC finisher in 10th (71), followed by the Lakers, Rosemount (13th, 66), Lakeville North (14th, 47), Farmington (T26th, 21), Shakopee (38th, 8) and Eastview (T40th, 5).
Prior Lake was denied a third straight SSC title this season with a 8-1 duals record. Lakeville South won the title with a 9-0 mark.