The Prior Lake boys swimming remained perfect in South Suburban Conference waters Jan. 10.
The Lakers won seven of 12 events, including all three relays, in a 94-90 home win at Lakeville North. Prior Lake went into the dual off of a victory versus Rosemount Jan. 7 by the same score.
The Lakers (4-0 in the SSC) are back in the pool Jan. 14 in SSC action versus Lakeville North at 6 p.m. The Section 2AA True Team is Jan. 18 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake at noon.
Against Rosemount, junior Tyler Buss won two individual events for the Lakers, claiming the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:03.48 and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.78).
Senior Owen Mattila won the 50 freestyle (23.51), and senior Jaden Chant was tops in the 100 freestyle (51.04). Senior James Haas won diving (177.75 points).
Chant, Mattila and juniors Connor Thayer and Gunnar Anderson took the top spot in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.46).
Individual runner-up finishes for the Lakers went to Thayer in the 200 freestyle (1:51.25) and the 500 freestyle (5:07.80), Anderson in the 50 freestyle (23.70), junior Jackson Mishuk in the 100 butterfly (56.59) and junior Nick Archambault in the 100 backstroke (59.47).
In beating Lakeville North, Buss was tops in two individual events again, winning the 200 individual medley (2:04.50) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.98). Chant claimed the 200 freestyle (1:51.07) and ninth-grader Blake Wallen won diving (168.30).
Buss, Mishuk, eighth-grader Jack Clay and junior Nick Wiedemann won the 200 medley relay (1:44.24), as did Chant, Mattila, Thayer and Anderson in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.39) and Chant, Buss, Wiedemann and Mattila in the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.05).
Runner-up finishes for the Lakers went to Thayer in the 200 freestyle (1:52.29), Anderson in the 50 freestyle (23.05), Haas in diving (165.60), Mishuk in the 100 butterfly (56.77) and Chant in the 100 freestyle (50.24).
The Lakers also competed in the Maroon & Gold Invitational Jan. 4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Lakers were on the bronze division and finished 12th out of 15 schools with 191.5 points.
Eau Claire Memorial won the title (414), followed by Hudson (408) and Winona/Winona Cotter (317.5).
Prior Lake's best finish came from the 200 freestyle relay team Anderson, Buss, Wiedemann and eighth-grader Victor Trinh, which took fifth (1:33.09). The 400 freestyle relay team of Chant, Buss, Wiedemann and Archambault took 10th (3:29.28).
Anderson ended up sixth in the 50 freestyle (22.85) for Prior Lake. Whalen was sixth in diving (163.0), while Haas finished eighth (157.60).