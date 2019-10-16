Basketball fans won't have to wait long for a rematch of last year's Section 2AAAA title game.
It will happen at Hopkins High School Dec. 7, when the Prior Lake boys take on Eden Prairie at 5:30 p.m. The Lakers and Eagles are expected to be the favorites again in Section 2AAAA, but the field is deep.
Eden Prairie beat Prior Lake in the section final last year, winning 62-45 in front of a packed Lakers' gym of roughly 2,400 spectators.
Shakopee will also be a strong Section 2AAAA contender this winter, and the Sabers will take on perennial power Hopkins in the Tip Off Classic at 3:45 p.m.
The Tip Off Classic began back in January 2004 to showcase teams from across the state, including many of the state's best programs, in competitive match-ups.
Prior Lake will open the season Nov. 30 in the second annual Big 12 Classic against East Ridge at Champlin Park High School at 4:30 p.m.
The Big 12 Classic and the Tip Off Classic are part of Breakdown Sports, which has been promoting high school athletics since 2001.