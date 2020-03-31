There will be no Grandma's Marathon in Duluth in June for the first time in the history of the 43-year-old annual event.
"The staff and board of Grandma’s Marathon along with our medical and public agency leaders believe this is the responsible action to take in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and not take valuable resources away from our local health system," organizers said on the event's website.
Grandma's Marathon in Duluth has been run every year since 1977. The marathon attracts nearly 10,000 runners each year from all across the country.
The 26.2-mile trek is a point-to-point course run on scenic Highway 61 along the north shore of Lake Superior. The race begins just outside of Two Harbors and finishes in Duluth’s Canal Park.
Meanwhile, the Fitger's 5K in Duluth has been rescheduled for Sept. 18. It was originally set for April 18.
The Fitger’s 5K benefits the Young Athletes Foundation. The foundation was developed by Grandma’s Marathon in 1990 to assist with the promotion and development of healthy and active lifestyles for youth.
More information, including a virtual race as well as discounts for the 2021 marathon, is available at grandmasmarathon.com.