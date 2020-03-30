Grandma's Marathon in Duluth has been run every year since 1977, and it's still scheduled for June 19-20 despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The marathon attracts nearly 10,000 runners each year from all across the country. The 26.2-mile trek is a point-to-point course run on scenic Highway 61 along the north shore of Lake Superior. The race begins just outside of Two Harbors and finishes in Duluth’s Canal Park.
Registration for the race remains open until June 1 unless the event has to be cancelled.
Meanwhile, the Fitger's 5K in Duluth has been rescheduled for Sept. 18. It was originally set for April 18.
The Fitger’s 5K benefits the Young Athletes Foundation. The foundation was developed by Grandma’s Marathon in 1990 to assist with the promotion and development of healthy and active lifestyles for youth.
More information is available at grandmasmarathon.com.