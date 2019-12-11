The Prior Lake dance team ended up second in the second South Suburban Conference jazz meet Dec. 10 in Burnsville.
The Lakers finished with eight ranking points, which was five back of champion Eastview. Lakeville North was third (9) ahead of Lakeville South (12), Burnsville (15.5), Farmington (17.5), Shakopee (22), Rosemount (22.5) and Eagan (27).
The second conference high-kick meet is Dec. 17 at Eagan at 7 p.m. The SSC Championships will be held Dec. 21 at Eastview at 11 a.m.
Prior Lake was third in the first jazz competition and second in the first kick meet. Eastivew has won all three SSC meets.
The Lakers will compete in two invitationals after the New Year to get them ready for the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy.
Prior Lake is in the Lakeville South invite Jan. 11 and the Wayzata invite Jan. 18.