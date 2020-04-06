Safety is always a priority when comes to difficult stunts in competition cheerleading.
New rules for the 2020-21 school year will be centered around increasing safety. The National Federation of State High School Associations Spirt Rules Committee met during the national competition in Orlando Florida Feb. 10-11 with goal of minimizing injury risk on stunts during inversions and releases.
Sixteen rule changes were approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
"The committee has been working for years to make spirit activities safer for our student participants, while maintaining a high level of competition and crowd leading," James Weaver, NFHS director of performing arts and sports, in a press release. "This will continue to be a primary focus of the spirit rules committee."
Prior Lake coach Bridget Ortner said the NFHS does a great job of releasing rules updates going into each season.
"A lot of the times the rules updates clarify new stunt changes where there was some gray area the year prior on the national competition level," Ortner said. "Last year, released inversions were a newly legal skill where the bases could toss their top girl up with no contact and catch her at the top.
A lot of the rules for the next season clarify that new rule to make sure it’s done safely," Ortner added.
Ortner's squad has been a fixture at the UCA National Cheer Championships in Orlando. This past winter, the Lakers' traditional squad finished third in the medium varsity, non-tumbling division, while the game-day team was fifth. It was the first time the program made it to the finals.
Some of the new rules changes next year include:
- Bases may not hold signs or other objects while supporting an extended stunt, which allows them to focus on providing stability for those at the top of the stunt.
- Top people performing released inversions must now be released to the original base and are now permitted to twist a maximum of one-quarter turn.
- A spotter has been added as a point of sufficient contact for a top person who is inverted, and the required contact with the top person has been changed to any part of the body. Prior to this change, only a base and the top person’s upper body were listed as viable contact points.
- When executing airborne skills, actions that require hip-over-head rotation may no longer be connected to one another. The basis for this rule is to eliminate standing tucks where athletes connect arms and simultaneously do a standing tuck, which puts the connected participant at serious risk for a head/neck injury.
A complete listing of the spirit rules changes, including edited term definitions, is available at www.nfhs.org.
"Prior Lake really focuses on safety in our stunting ensuring coaches are trained and safety certified," Ortner said. "We follow proper progressions and make sure our athletes are comfortable with each skill before pushing to the next level."
How will the some of the new rules affect Ortner's squad next year?
"We are excited about a few of them and can't wait until we are able to practice them," Ortner said. "One rule change in particular allows our athletes to do a full twist in a braced flip during a pyramid. It will be a visual and fun skill for our athletes to learn."