The start of the St. Paul Saints' season will be delayed.
The Board of Directors of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has postponed the start of the regular season, which was scheduled for May 19.
The league will aim for a start date of the season in early July, and it intends a season that will include 80 games that will extend into late September.
The early July timeline, along with the length of the season, is subject to the ability to hold games in home markets while abiding by federal, state, provincial governments laws and municipal health orders and guidelines.
“The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction,” said Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July.”
For more information on the league, go to americanassociationbaseball.com.