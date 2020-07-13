CHS Field, home of the St. Paul Saints, will be the venue for the Senior Classic Salute Tournament.
The 32-team tournament will start July 20 and end Aug. 2, and it's for the 2020 graduating class, who lost their final season of high school baseball due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-week tournament will give players an opportunity to team up with current teammates, as well as other seniors from around the state. Games will be seven innings, and each team is guaranteed three games.
"This has been a tough year for so many high school seniors both here in Minnesota and around the country,” Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer said in a press release. "The class of 2020 has missed out on proms, commencements, grad parties and even spring sports seasons. While we can't give them their senior seasons back, we can provide them with an opportunity to put on the uniform, take the field, and play one last time with their high school teammates.
"We're proud to team up with so many passionate coaches to salute and create lasting memories for this great senior class," Sharrer added.
A total of eight groups of four will play a round-robin style pool play. The top team in each group will advance to a final bracketed round with the quarterfinals Aug. 1. The semifinals and finals take place Aug. 2.
More information is available at saintsbaseball.com or at 651-644-6659.