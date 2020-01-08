The Prior Lake girls hockey team has opened the New Year getting outscored 15-1 in three games.
The Lakers fell 4-1 at No. 6-ranked Eden Prairie Jan. 2 in a battle of Section 2AA foes and followed with a 5-0 home loss to Shakopee Jan. 4 and a 6-0 setback at Lakeville South Jan. 7 in two South Suburban Conference games.
Prior Lake (1-15 overall, 0-11 in the SSC) is home to Apple Valley in league action Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. The Lakers are at Lakeville North Jan. 14 and at Farmington Jan. 18 in SSC play at 7 and 3 p.m., respectively.
In the loss to Eden Prairie, ninth-grader Courtney Rook scored the Lakers' lone goal tallying in the first period to give the her team a 1-0 lead. Ninth-grader Ava Guillemette had the assist.
But the Eagles scored two goals in both the second and third periods to pull out the win.
Senior Bri Elbon made 41 saves in goal. She had 33 stops in the loss to Shakopee and 34 saves against Lakeville South.