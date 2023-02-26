Elko Speedway's 58th season of racing is scheduled to start May 27.
The oval track in New Market had 14 racing Saturdays last summer. There are 12 racing nights for the 2023 season.
Jacob Goede of Carver will again be one to watch in the Late Models division. Last fall, he captured his ninth straight points title.
Other season point winners last year were Danny Mann of Elko in Bandoleros, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville in Power Stocks, Colin Stocker of Farmington in Legends and Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville in Thunder Cars.
Elko Speedway has a seating capacity of 6,000. Ticket information is available at elkospeedway.com or on the ELKO! Mobile App.
The annual Menards Automobile Racing Club of America 250 will be held June 24. This season ends Sept. 30 with championship night.
