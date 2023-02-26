Elko Speedway

Opening night for the 2023 season at Elko Speedway will be May 27.

 Elko Speedway photo

Elko Speedway's 58th season of racing is scheduled to start May 27.

The oval track in New Market had 14 racing Saturdays last summer. There are 12 racing nights for the 2023 season.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

