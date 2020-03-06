Schedules are set for the Prior Lake amateur baseball teams.

The Mudcats will open the season at home April 26 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play against Veseli at 2 p.m.

The Jays will begin the season on the road May 17 at Jordan, the defending Class C state champions, in River Valley League action at 2 p.m.

For complete schedules for both teams, go to priorlakebaseball.com.

Last summer, the Mudcats had an 18-13 overall record and made their fourth appearance in the Class C state tournament since 2010. The team went 1-1 at state, beating Foley 4-1 in the first round before falling to Delano 7-2 in round two.

Meanwhile, the Jays have not made the Class B state tournament since 2009 when they were runner-up to rival Shakopee. The team was 3-4 in the Section 3B playoffs last year, losing 9-2 to Victoria at home with a state spot on the line.

The Jays finished last season with a 15-16 overall record.

For more on Minnesota Baseball Association, go to mnbaseball.org.

