The Prior Lake gymnastics team is on its upward toward the postseason.
The Lakers posted their best score of the season in a South Suburban Conference meet Jan. 28 at Farmington, finishing with a 137.85. The Tigers won (143.55).
Prior Lake earned a win over Breck Jan. 24 with a score of 135.525, compared to 129.100 for the Mustangs.
The Lakers end the regular season Feb. 4 in an SSC meet at Rosemount at 6 p.m.
"(The Farmington meet) was a great meet for us, even though we didn't win," Lakers coach Barb Kass said. "We had a few girls doing new skills or new combinations, which definitely helped their scores. We hope to get in a few more before the next meet and sections."
Against Farmington, ninth-grader Alex Burger won the all-around with a 35.0, while sophomore Kylie Thompson was second (33.675).
Burger was second on the floor exercise (9.325), fourth on the vault (9.15) and fifth on the uneven bars (7.975) and the balance beam (8.55).
Ninth-grader Terin Block led the Lakers on the bars taking third (8.15), while Thompson was fourth on the beam (8.85). Eighth-grader Reese Huston was third on the floor (9.2)
Against Breck, Burger won the all-around (33.975). Thompson was second (33.200).
Burger won the vault (9.150) and tied for first on the floor with senior Maggie Tschida (8.875). Block was tops on the bars (8.250), and Thompson won the beam (9.050).
Other finishes included junior Lydia Pavek on the vault (2nd, 9.050) and the bars (5th, 7.650), Huston on the floor (2nd, 8.725), Thompson on the floor (3rd, 8.425), sophomore Sarah Lesser on the vault (T5th, 8.650), Tschida on the vault (T4th, 8.550), eighth-grader Sofia Monn on the bars (4th, 7.80), eighth-grader Brooke Thompson on the beam (2nd, 8.6) and the floor (5th, 8.350), Burger on the beam (3rd, 8.50) and Block on the beam (5th, 7.925).
The Section 2AA competition is Feb. 14 at Lakeville North.