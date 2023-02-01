Laker Seniors

Terin Block (right) and Isabelle Morgan were honored on Senior Night for Prior Lake Jan. 28 as the Lakers' scored a team-high score of 139.125 in a South Suburban Conference dual with Lakeville South.

 Twitter photo by @GymnasticsPrior

Is the Prior Lake gymnastics team ready for the Section 2AA competition?

The Lakers posted their season-best score of 139.125 on senior night in a South Suburban Conference dual with Lakeville South. The No. 4-ranked Cougars won with a total of 145.200.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events