Is the Prior Lake gymnastics team ready for the Section 2AA competition?
The Lakers posted their season-best score of 139.125 on senior night in a South Suburban Conference dual with Lakeville South. The No. 4-ranked Cougars won with a total of 145.200.
The Section 2AA meet will be held Feb. 17 in New Prague. The host Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the state, is the favorite.
Other teams in the field include No. 10 Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Waconia, Chaska/Chanhassen, Bloomington Jefferson and Mankato East.
Prior Lake coach Patrick Kloeckner understands New Prague is the favorite to defend its title, but the Lakers won't completely conceded the crown.
"We hope to repeat as section runner-up, giving the section champion from last year, New Prague, a run for their money,” Kloeckner said.
Senior Terin Block and sophomore Annie Draine made state as individuals last year. Block competed in the all-around, while Draine qualified on the balance beam.
The Lakers have had at least one gymnast at state in 13 of the last 14 years. The one season in the span they didn’t was in 2020.
Prior Lake won the Section 2AA team title in 2013 and finished a program-best seventh at state that year.
In the competition versus Lakeville South, Block finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 35.750. Sophomore Brooklynne Thorson took fifth (33.900).
On the balance beam, Drained ended up second (9.250) to lead the Lakers, followed by Thorson in fourth (9.0) and junior Reese Huston in fifth (8.925).
Block ended up second on the uneven bars (8.975), while Draine was sixth (8.350). Block was also fourth on both the floor exercise (9.225) and the vault (9.1).
Huston was fifth on the floor (9.2), while Thorson was sixth (9.175).
Prior Lake followed the loss taking on Farmington on the road in a league competition Jan. 1. The Laker were a little shorthanded and had a team score of 132.125, compared to the Tigers' 136.125.
Junior Sofia Monn led the Lakers in the all-around, winning with a score of 33.050. Thorson finished second (33.025).
Huston was second on the floor (8.95), followed by Thorson in third (8.925), Monn in fifth (8.325) and junior Lauren Zahn in sixth (8.275).
Monn ended up third on the beam (8.625), while Thorson was fourth (8.4) and Huston was sixth (7.9). Block was third on the bars (8.3), and Draine was fifth (7.950).
Monn led the team on the vault taking sixth (8.6).
This year's Class AA state meet is set for March 24-25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The team competition is first the day, followed by the individual meet.
Wayzata is the defending champion.