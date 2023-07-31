Prior Lake Legion

The Prior Lake legion baseball team went 18-14 on the summer, going 2-2 in the Division I state tournament in Rochester July 27-30. It was the second time the program has been to state with the first appearance back in 2015.

 Courtesy photo/Prior Lake Legion Baseball, via Twitter

The Prior Lake legion baseball team saw its season come to a close in the Division I state tournament in Rochester.

The team was making its second-ever appearance — the first one was in 2015 — and it split two of four games. Prior Lake fell short of the semifinals with an 11-5 loss to Eden Prairie July 29 to finish the summer with an 18-14 overall record.

