The Prior Lake legion baseball team saw its season come to a close in the Division I state tournament in Rochester.
The team was making its second-ever appearance — the first one was in 2015 — and it split two of four games. Prior Lake fell short of the semifinals with an 11-5 loss to Eden Prairie July 29 to finish the summer with an 18-14 overall record.
Prior Lake went 2-1 in pool play, opening with July 27 with a 12-0 win over Winona and a 6-4 triumph over Delano, before falling to eventual champion St. Michael-Albertville 13-3 the next day.
Against Eden Prairie, Prior Lake trailed 4-3 after four innings. But Eden Prairie broke the game open with three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.
Tyus Smith was saddled with the loss, allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Nate Bodine worked 1 1/3 innings, giving up three runs (one earned). Greg Schonhoff gave up four runs in in the sixth inning, getting two outs, while Benton Blattner got the final out of the frame.
Spencer Keeney smacked a three-run homer in the inning for Prior Lake. Dominik Giancarlo finished 2 for 4 with a run scored, while Ryan Block had an RBI.
Noah Slates went 2 for 4, while Joe Stelzig and Trevor Mong both had a hit and run scored.
In the loss to St. Michael-Albertville, Prior Lake got off a tough start trailing 8-0 after two innings.
Prior Lake used six pitches in the loss. Derek Gust started and allowed one run in one inning, while Jaxson Barrett gave up five runs (four earned) in one-third of an inning.
Matthew Johnson pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs. Owen Bredeson pitched two scoreless frames, while Slates gave up five runs (three earned) in three innings of work.
Block doubled and drove in a run for Prior Lake, while Slates had an RBI. Giancarlo finished 2 for 4, while Michael Schulte had a hit and a run scored.
In beating Winona, Mong and Schulte combined on a three-hit shutout. Mong worked 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts, while Schulte pitched the final 1 1/3 innings while also fanning four.
Prior Lake had seven doubles in the game, including two from Gust who finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Keeney went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Barrett was 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Slates and Bodine both doubled and a drove in a run, while Giancarlo was 2 for 4 with a double.
In beating Delano, Prior Lake rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-4 lead. Slates drove in the first win with an RBI single to tie the game that scored Schulte, who was running for Keeney who opened the inning with a single.
Bodine's bunt single with runners on first and third scored Slates to give Prior Lake the lead. Stelzig drove in the last run on an infield single that scored Barrett.
Stelzig finished 3 for 4 with a double, while Giancarlo also doubled and scored a run going 1 for 3. Keeney finished 2 for 3 with a double.
Barrett was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Bodine was also 2 for 4. Mong was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Slates went 1 for 2.
Stelzig worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out six. Schonhoff was credited with the win, allowing one run in one-third of inning.
Bodine pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.