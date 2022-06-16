Seth Hennessy ended his career on the Prior Lake boys golf team competing in the Class 3A state tournament June 14-15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
For sophomore Jackson Anderson, he will have two more years to get there again for the Lakers.
Both were the first two Prior Lake golfers to compete at the state tournament since 2012, so it's been a decade since the Lakers have been represented there.
Anderson ended up 64th with a 36-hole total of 163. He shot an 83 in the first round and came back with an 80 in the final round.
Hennessy finished tied for 72nd with a two-round total of 165. He opened with an 80 and followed with an 85 in round two.
Both Hennessy and Anderson qualified for state with solid rounds in the 36-hole Section 2AAA tournament at The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan. Hennessy finished fifth overall shooting 74 and 75, while Anderson tied for sixth with rounds of 74 and 77.
At state, there was a three-way tie for first place with a 36-hole total of 140 between Nate Anderson of Northfield (70-70), Owen Rexing of Rosemount (71-69) and Jack Wetzel of Edina (70-70).
Edina won the team championship with a 36-hole total of 589. Spring Lake Park was second (603), followed by Alexandria (612), Chanhassen (616), Lakeville North (619), Eastview (619), Stillwater Area (626) and Princeton (653).
The last time Prior Lake made state as a team was in 2010, when the program finished seventh overall.