The Prior Lake volleyball team started fast in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals at third-seeded Eden Prairie Oct. 25.
The sixth-seeded Lakers won the first set handily (25-15), but the momentum didn't last long as the Eagles won the next three sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-21) to end Prior Lake's season.
The Lakers finished the fall with a 11-18 overall record, going 4-5 in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference. It was second straight season Prior Lake has lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Volleyball went to four classes last year. Since winning a third straight Section 2AAA title in 2017, Prior Lake has a 1-4 playoff record since then. There was no 2020 postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lakers were in sort of a rebuilding mode this fall. Last year's team won 15 matches, but also had the top player in the state in Julia Hanson, who was the Ms. Baden Award winner as the top senior in the state and she left Prior Lake for the University of Minnesota as the school's all-time kills leader.
Hanson was one of seven seniors for Prior Lake last year. This year's squad had just two seniors in Kaia Harvey and Micayla Myers.
And Harvey was lost for the season to a knee injury after just 10 matches. She was leading the team in kills at the time with 87, after recording 116 last fall which was third on the squad.
So Prior Lake will have some talent back next fall. Junior Liz Coleman was leading the team in kills going into the playoffs with 165, followed by sophomores Elli Tufto (132) and Marin Harvey (130) and junior Kyla Ahlstrom (114).
Junior Ella Joesting paced the offense with 432 set assists in the regular season, while sophomore Catalina Connell had 175.
Coleman also had a team-best 49 ace serves heading into playoffs, followed by Ahlstrom with 32. Ninth-grader Sidney Burley was leading in digs (378), and sophomore Greta Tompkins and junior Julia Thoms were top two in blocks with 50 and 45, respectively.
Prior Lake had some good wins in the regular season, including in five sets in conference play over Burnsville, the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAAA. The Lakers also swept Minnetonka, the No. 2 seed in Section 2AAAA, back on Sept. 28.
The Lakers were the Class 3A state runner-up in 2015, finished fifth in 2016 and was third in 2017. Those are the only three state berths for Prior Lake program in its history.