Elli Tufto

Sophomore Elli Tufto was second in kills for Prior Lake in the regular season with 132. The Lakers lost to Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals Oct. 25 to finish the season with an 11-18 record.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake volleyball team started fast in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals at third-seeded Eden Prairie Oct. 25.

The sixth-seeded Lakers won the first set handily (25-15), but the momentum didn't last long as the Eagles won the next three sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-21) to end Prior Lake's season.

