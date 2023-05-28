Team Longs

In team longs, sophomores Jasmine Duhadway, Emily Forster, Claire Hilzendger and Sadie Stimmer and juniors Alesi Evavold and Addison Leveille finished fifth for Prior Lake at the state meet May 26.

 Twitter photo by @PLLakers

The Prior Lake synchronized swimming team's season came to close at the state meet May 26 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

The Lakers had three routines competing, and finished ninth in the team standings with five points.

