The Prior Lake synchronized swimming team's season came to close at the state meet May 26 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The Lakers had three routines competing, and finished ninth in the team standings with five points.
Stillwater won the title for the third straight year with 146 points, 26 better than runner-up Wayzata, who were champions for 13 straight seasons from 2007 to 2019.
Forest Lake ended up third (64), followed by Blake (56), St. Louis Park (51), Edina (31), Hopkins (18) and Richfield. Columbia Heights was 10th (3), followed by Osseo-Maple Grove-Park Center (2) and Bloomington and Eden Prairie (1).
For Prior Lake, Keri Kuboushek took over the Lakers' program this season from longtime coach Katy Bohnsack, who retired after last spring. Kuboushek inherited a team that had 11 returning swimmers that finished tied for eighth at the state meet last season.
The Lakers had five routines at state last year and they were all at the shorts level. This spring, Prior Lake had three routines competing in longs division.
State and section competitions include three different levels for the four events: solos, duets, trios and teams. The top level is called extended, followed by longs and shorts.
The Lakers' best finish came sophomores Jasmine Duhadway, Emily Forster, Claire Hilzendger and Sadie Stimmer and juniors Alesi Evavold and Addison Leveille, who took fifth in team longs with a score of 58.400.
Evavold and Leveille ended up 10th in duet longs (59.833), while Duhadway, Hilzendger and Stimmer were 11th in trio longs (57.133).
All competitors at state from each team also compete in individual figures, which were held May 25.
Forester had Prior Lake's best finish taking 74th with a score of 59.847. Leveille ended up 79th (59.213), followed by Evavold (91st, 58.125), Hilzendger (128th, 56.101), Duhadway (134th, 55.745) and Stimmer (152nd, 55.055).
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
