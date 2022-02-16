Annabel McCann represented the Prior Lake Alpine ski team on the state slopes Feb. 16.
The ninth-grader was making her first-career appearance at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and she faired quite well, finishing 16th out of 88 skiers in the girls competition.
McCann had a combined time of 1:23.46 on her two runs. She was in 22nd place after her first run (41.38), before moving up six spots with a time of 42.08 on her second time down the hill.
The winning time was 1:18.14 from Duluth East's Lauren Carlson.
Minnetonka ended up winning girls team title, while Stillwater was second. The two Section 6 teams, Edina and Eagan, were sixth and seventh in the team standings, respectively.
Prior Lake was eighth in the Section 6 race back on Feb. 8. The top two teams make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads.
McCann had a strong showing at sections to make state, taking eighth overall with a combined time of 52.11 on her two runs.
If McCann can get back to state in the next three seasons, she'll become only the second Prior Lake skier to appear in four state meets. However, she won't be able to catch her former teammate, Ashley George.
The 2021 Prior Lake graduate made six straight state appearances on the state slopes, including a seventh-place finish last year. George's best finish was fifth in 2020.
Meanwhile, the boys state competition, Edina's Adam Berghult was the individual champion with a time of 1:12.25. Minnetonka was also the boys champion, while Edina was runner-up.