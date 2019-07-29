The Prior Legion baseball team fell short in its bid for a state spot.
Top-seeded Eastview denied second-seeded Prior Lake twice in the Sub-State 6 playoffs, including a 20-7 victory in the title game June 28 in Hastings. Eastview also stopped Prior Lake in the winners bracket final June 26, winning 6-5.
Prior Lake had to beat Eastview twice in the finals to earn its second state berth since 2015.
Prior Lake finished 3-2 in the tournament to end the season with a 15-8 overall mark. The team earned a 12-2 win over eighth-seeded Red Wing in the quarterfinals July 25 and followed with an 11-4 win over fourth-seeded Northfield in the quarterfinals the next day.
Prior Lake beat third-seeded Eagan 15-5 in an elimination game July 28 to get a second shot at Eastivew.
In the second loss to Eastview, Prior Lake gave up 14 runs in the third inning to fall behind 17-4. Sixteen of Eastview's 20 runs were earned.
Prior Lake finished with 11 hits with Alex Wattermann going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Russ Tanner also doubled and drove in a run, while Tyler Kelley finished 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Sam Emmerich was 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Henry Emmerich drove in a pair of runs. Austin Gordon also had an RBI.
Prior Lake used five pitchers with Kyle Celatka taking the loss. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) in two innings of work. Kelley gave up six runs in the third inning, while Parker Shannon pitched an inning giving up two unearned runs.
Tyler Rueckert and Sam Emmerich each pitched an inning as well, giving up a run and two runs, respectively.
In the first loss to Eastview, Prior Lake led 6-4 going into the top of the sixth inning before giving up four runs. Wattermann took the loss in a complete game, allowing eight runs (three earned), while striking out five.
Celatka tripled for Prior Lake, finishing 2 for 4 with an RBI. Blake Haferman went 2 for 2 with a double, RBI and two runs.
Gordon finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Tanner doubled and drove in two runs. Kelley also had an RBI, while Sam Emmerich was 2 for 4.
In the win over Eagan, Prior Lake started fast with a six-run second inning. The team added five more runs in the fifth to win by 10-run rule.
Haferman tossed a complete game, giving up five runs (three earned).
Sam Tanner led the offense, going 4 for 4 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. Gordon doubled, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Kelley was 3 for 3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.
Watterman also doubled and drove in two runs, while Celatka was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Sam Emmerich had a pair runs knocked in. Russ Tanner and Camden Weisz each had one RBI.
Against Northfield, Weisz went six inning for the win, allowing two runs while fanning four. Gordon pitched an inning of relief, giving up two runs.
Sam Tanner doubled twice at the plate, finishing 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Celatka was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Gordon had a hit, RBI and three runs scored.
Kelley finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Haferman was 1 for 2 scoring twice.
in the win over Red Wing, Prior Lake scored four runs in the second inning and added three more in third to take a 7-2 lead.
Celatka worked four innings for the win, giving up two runs on just two hits, while striking out seven. Kelley pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Prior Lake banged out 13 hits in just four innings. Russ Tanner went 2 for 2 with a double and the five runs knocked in. Henry Emmerich was also 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, while Cooper Schnackenberg was 1 for 1 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.
Gordon, Hafferman and Kelley each had RBIs, while Sam Tanner finished 2 for 3.