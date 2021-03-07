The Prior Lake dance team's state streak came to end March 6.
The Lakers were hoping to make the Class 3A field in jazz for the ninth straight year, and it high kick for a fourth year in row at the Section 1AAA competition at Bloomington Kennedy.
But it wasn't meant to be this time around. Prior Lake ended up in fourth place in both dances, while the top three teams qualify.
Last year, Prior Lake made the finals at state (top six) for the second time in program history in each dance, finishing sixth in both. The program earned the same finish in both dances in 2018.
The Lakers had nine seniors on last year's team and this year's squad featured 15 sophomores or younger, so it wasn't as an experienced group as in year's past.
Prior Lake's senior captains were Ava Burandt, Georgia Collignon, Molly Hovick and Sammie Saucedo.
Other members of the team included seniors Grace Chapman, Kaitlyn Cray and Jenna Fowler, juniors Ali Arnold and Jenna Fuechtmann, sophomores Bryn Bartlett, Nadia Hengen, Maddie Holden, Faith Jung, Ellie Laurienzo and Cassidy Manor and ninth-graders Gabbi Adams, Lauren Beck, Lydia Chapman, Julia Drussel, Izzy Dwire, Mikaela Edgar, Ally Richards, Lexi Swain and Brenna Van Roy.
Meanwhile, Eastivew won both jazz and high kick at sections, while Lakeville North was second in both and Lakeville South ended up with two thirds.
In jazz, Prior Lake finished with 12 ranking points, which was three shy of Lakeville South, six back of Lakeville North and nine behind Eastivew. That was the exact same margin for high kick.
Farmington ended up fifth in high kick (15 ranking points), followed by Burnsville and New Prague (20), Rochester Century (23) and Rochester Mayo (27), Owatonna (30), Northfield (34), Rosemount (35) and Rochester John Marshall (39).
In jazz, Farmington was also fifth (21), followed by Rochester Century (21), New Prague (22), Burnsville and Rochester Mayo (24), Owatonna and Northfield (32), Rosemount (35) and Rochester John Marshall (39).
All-State
Four Prior Lake dancers earned all-state honors for the season. Fuechtmann and Collignon were selected in jazz, and Hovick and Chapman were honored in high kick.
All four dancers were also part of last year's two state teams. Hovick, Collignon and Burandt were sophomores on the 2019 squad that made state in both dances.
Prior Lake has finished in the top six at state in jazz five times, including fifth-place finishes in 2017 and 2019, while also taking sixth in 2016 and 2018.
The Lakers finished 10th in jazz in both 2014 and 2015, and was 11th in 2013.
In high kick at state, the Lakers were also eighth in 2019.