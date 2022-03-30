Schedules are set for Prior Lake's two amateur baseball teams.
The Mudcats will begin their quest to qualify for the Class C state tournament April 24 at Elko. The Mudcats fell short of a state berth last season after making the 48-team field in both 2019 and 2020.
The Jays will open their season a little later than their city rivals. The Jays don't start until May 26 when they will also take on Elko, but at home at Veterans Field at Memorial Park.
The Jays fell short of a second straight berth into Class B state tourney last summer. When they made field in 2020, it was the Jays' first berth since 2009 when they finished as state runner-up to rival Shakopee.
In total, the Jays have made the state field 10 times, including 1987, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.
The Mudcats have earned five state berths in their history, including 2011, 2012 and 2016.
The Mudcats finished last summer with a 13-14 overall record. The Jays were 9-14 last season.
This year's Class B and C state tournaments will be held in Dundas, Miesville and Faribault. It's the 99th year of the state amateur tournaments.
The first weekend of state play is Aug. 19-21. The second weekend is set for Aug. 26-28, while the final round, including championship games, are scheduled for Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-5).
For more on the Prior Lake teams, go to priorlakebaseball.com or call the Hardball Hotline at 952-226-3800.
For more Minnesota Baseball Association, go to mnbaseball.org.