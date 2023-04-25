Prior Lake Mudcats

The Prior Lake Mudcats are scheduled to open the season April 30 at New Prague in a Dakota-Rice-Scott League game.

 Photos courtesy of Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

Can both Prior Lake amateur baseball teams make state this summer?

That's only happed once in 2020 when the Jays were in the Class B state field and the Mudcats were part of the Class C tourney.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events