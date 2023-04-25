Can both Prior Lake amateur baseball teams make state this summer?
That's only happed once in 2020 when the Jays were in the Class B state field and the Mudcats were part of the Class C tourney.
Both teams had records below .500 last season, but the Jays still made state in Class B, falling 11-1 to Miesville in the first round to finish the season with a 13-16-1 overall record.
The Mudcats were the seventh seed in Region 3C last summer, but failed to make it to bracket play, losing two of three games in a best-of-three series to 10th-seeded Veseli in the first round of the playoffs.
The Mudcats finished the summer with a 12-15 record. It was the second straight season the team was left out of state play after qualifying in both 2019 and 2020, as well as in 2011, 2012 and 2016.
The Jays have made state 11 times in the past 35 years, including 1987, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001, along with 2009, when the team was runner-up to rival Shakopee.
The Jays will open this season on the road against Class C power Jordan, taking on the Brewers May 23 at the Mini Met. The home opener is set for May 25 against St. Peter.
Meanwhile, the Mudcats will open the season at New Prague April 30 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play. The first home game is May 7 versus Union Hill in league action.
Region 3C has 10 teams this summer — the Mudcats, Faribault, Montgomery, New Prague, St. Benedict, Union Hill, Webster and the Shakopee Coyotes — and four make the state field.
Last year's qualifiers were Montgomery, Webster, Union Hill and St. Patrick. New Market and St. Patrick moved up to Class B this season and are now in Section 1B.
In Section 3B, the Jays will compete with Burnsville, Chanhassen, Chaska, Eagan, Victoria, Young America and the Shakopee Indians for four state spots.
Along with the Jays, Eagan, Chaska and Chanhassen were the four teams to make state from that section last summer.
Back in October, the Minnesota Baseball Association merged Class A and B, which reduced the number of the classes in the state to two. Previously, three classes existed since 1985.
This summer will also be the MBA's 100th state tournament, which will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.
The Class A state tournament has been run separate from the Class B and C tourneys for the last three decades. There were 32 teams in Class A last summer, and 30 in Class B. Class C had 216 teams.
There's 61 teams in Class B this season and 215 in Class C. The Class C state tourney will remain single elimination with 48 teams in the field.
Class B had been a 16-team state field with double elimination starting with the final four teams. Class A has had a 16-team state tournament with single elimination in the first round, followed by double elimination when the field went to eight.
This summer, the Class B state tournament will have 32 teams in a single-elimination format.
For more on the MBA go to mnbaseball.org. For more on the Mudcats and Jays go to priorlakebaseball.com.