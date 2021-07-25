The Prior Lake legion baseball team was seeking its second state berth in program history in the Sub-State 3 playoffs.
But it wasn't meant to be as the team saw its season come to end July 23 with a 4-1 loss to third-seeded Shakopee in the losers bracket. Fourth-seeded Prior Lake went 1-2 in the playoffs and finished the season with a 13-11 record.
Prior Lake's lone state berth in legion play came back in 2015.
In the loss to Shakopee, Prior Lake's lone run came in the top seventh inning. Charlie Bredeson drove it in with a one-out single.
Evan Bruce started for Prior Lake and took the loss, working 4 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two. Sam Brower pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with one strikeout.
Prior Lake had seven hits in the game, all singles. Dustan Green and Beau Rabey each finished 2 for 3. Cole Clausen was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
The playoffs opened for Prior Lake with a 5-2 loss to fifth-seeded Eden Prairie July 20. Prior Lake had just two hits in the setback, both singles. Bredeson drove in both runs with a single in the second inning that cut Eden Prairie's lead to 3-2.
Rabey finished 1 for 3 with a run scored, while Harry Fleek walked and scored a run for Prior Lake.
Ryan Wattermann took the loss for Prior Lake, working 6 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out eight. Lucas Houske got the final out in the top of the seventh inning.
Prior Lake followed the Eden Prairie defeat with a 3-2 win over eighth-seeded Chanhassen in the losers bracket July 21. Prior Lake scored all three of its runs in the first inning.
Lance Behrens worked five innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, while striking out four. Bruce picked up the save with two scoreless innings of relief getting two strikeouts.
Alex Jensen drove in two of Prior Lake's three runs, finishing 1 for 3. Clausen was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Rabey and Lance Goeschel each finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.