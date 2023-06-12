The Prior Lake boys track team's season came to a close June 10 at the Class AAA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Seniors Evan Laughridge, Thomas Anderson and Grayson Spronk saw their Laker careers come to a close with Laughridge getting on the medal stand in the shot put.
Junior Josh Marcinkevich also found the medal stand for Prior Lake in the 200 meters, taking sixth with a time of 21.79. Senior Richlu Tudee had the fastest time (20.99).
Prior Lake ended up tied for 31st in the team standings with eight points. Rosemount won the title with 69 points, followed by Minnetonka (56), Lakeville North (48), Eden Prairie (47.5), and Champlin Park (44).
Rosemount and Lakeville North were the highest finishing South Suburban Conference schools, followed by Eagan in 15th place (25), Shakopee in 25th (12), the Lakers and Apple Valley tied for 31st, Burnsville tied for 41st (5) and Lakeville South tied for 46th (4).
Laughridge ended up sixth in the shot put, which was held in the prelims June 8, for the second straight year. He had a toss of 54-04. Senior Hayden Bills of Rosemount won the title (66-7 1/2).
Prior Lake's 4x100 relay team of Marcinkevich, Spronk and juniors Hunter MacGillivray and Surafel Bereket nearly made the finals, but ended up 10th in the prelims with a time of 42.93, which was .18 off the final qualifying team. The team from Champlin Park won in the finals (41.63).
Marcinkevich, Spronk, MacGillivray and Bereket set a new school record in the 4x100 in the Section 2AAA meet, taking second to make the state field with a time of 42.54.
Anderson competed in the discus for the Lakers and finished 16th with a toss of 125-05. Bills won that event as well (207-0).