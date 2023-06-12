The Prior Lake boys track team's season came to a close June 10 at the Class AAA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Seniors Evan Laughridge, Thomas Anderson and Grayson Spronk saw their Laker careers come to a close with Laughridge getting on the medal stand in the shot put.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events