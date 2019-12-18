The Prior Lake dance team was second again in the final South Suburban Conference high kick meet Dec. 17 in Eagan.
The Lakers finished with seven rank points, which was four back of champion Eastview.
Lakeville North was third (8), followed by Lakeville South (13), Burnsville (14), Farmington (17.5), Rosemount (22.5), Eagan (25) and Shakopee (25.5).
Prior Lake was second in the first high kick meet Dec. 3 and took second and third in the two jazz meets.
The Lakers will perform both dances Dec. 21 in the SSC Championships at Eastview at 11 a.m.
Prior Lake will compete in two invitationals after the New Year to get ready for the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 8. The Lakers are in the Lakeville South invite Jan. 11 and the Wayzata invite Jan. 18.