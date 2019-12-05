The Prior Lake dance team finished in the runner-up spot in the first South Suburban high-kick meet Dec. 3 in Apple Valley.
The Lakers ended up with six ranking points, which was three back of champion Eastview.
Lakeville North was third (9), followed by Lakeville South (14), Burnsville (14), Farmington (16.5), Shakopee (21), Eagan (24) and Rosemount (27).
Prior Lake finished third in the first conference jazz meet Nov. 26. The second league jazz meet is set for Dec. 10 at Burnsville, while the final kick competition is Dec. 17 at Lakeville North. Both start at 7 p.m.
The SSC Championships are set for Dec. 21 at Eastview starting at 11 a.m. Both dances will be performed.
The Lakers will compete in two invitationals after the New Year to get them ready for the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy. Prior Lake is in the Lakeville South invite Jan. 11 and the Wayzata invite Jan. 18.