The Prior Lake boys basketball team was looking for a second straight playoff upset March 12, but this time it didn't materialize.
Second-seeded Eden Prairie was too much for the sixth-seeded Lakers from start to finish in a 77-48 home win in the Section 2AAAA semifinals.
Prior Lake went into the game full of confidence after its 86-78 road win in the quarterfinals March 10 over third-seeded Minnetonka. The Skippers were ranked No. 10 in the state in final Class 4A poll.
Unranked Eden Prairie won 71-39 over seventh-seeded Waconia in the quarterfinals. The Eagles also had a 80-64 home victory over Prior Lake back on Dec. 14.
In the rematch, Prior Lake trailed 47-30 at the break and managed just 18 points in the second half.
The Lakers finished the season with an 11-17 overall record (7-11 in the South Suburban Conference). The program will have to replace five seniors next year in Malcolm Jones, Eric Dueffert, Kyle Haas, Tommy Hjerpe and Kellan Miller.
The five were also the team's top-five scorers. Jones, who will play Division II next year at Minnesota State University, Mankato, led the team at 19.4 points per game. He also went over a 1,000 points his Lakers' career.
Dueffert also averaged in double figures (11.4) for Prior Lake, followed by Miller (9.4), Hjerpe (7.5) and Haas (6.5).
In the semifinal loss, Jones finished with 20 points to lead the Lakers. Dueffert scored 13, while Hjerpe and Miller both had five points.
Haas and junior Nate Miller both chipped in two points for Prior Lake, while junior Jamison Lien scored one.
Prior Lake is still looking for its first state berth as a Class 4A program. The team joined the top class at the start of the 2003-04 school year.
The Lakers were Class 3A program from 1997 to 2003 when the Minnesota State High School League went to four classes.
Prior Lake won back-to-back state championships in 1977 and 1978 in Class 2A when there only two classes in the state.
The Lakers have made one section finals appearance as a Class 4A team and that was in 2019 when the team lost 62-45 to Eden Prairie at home in the title game.
Eden Prairie has ended Prior Lake's season the last four years, including in the semifinals in 2020 and in the quarterfinals in 2021.
The Lakers are also 0-12 against the Eagles since joining the top basketball class.