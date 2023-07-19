The Prior Lake Jays are trying to gear up for the Section 3B playoffs.
The Jays split their last four games against section squads, including a 10-9 win at Chanhassen July 18. Ross Hebel finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Prior Lake (7-13 overall) also earned an 11-4 win at home against Chanhassen July 11. The Jays lost 14-2 versus Burnsville July 6 and earned an 8-4 victory at Young America July 16.
The Section 3B playoffs start July 30. Four of the eight teams make state. Burnsville, Chaska and Eagan are also in the field.
Prior Lake is looking to get back to state tournament for a second straight year. The team has not made back-to-back state appearances since it earned four straight berths from 1993 to 1996.
In beating Chanhassen on the road, Prior Lake led 9-2 after six innings and held on from there. Sam Brower got the win on the mound, working seven innings and allowing four runs with six strikeouts.
Charles Running pitched two innings allowing five runs (four earned) with four strikeouts.
Lance Goeschel went 3 for 5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, while Michael Gabbard was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Jonah Hoeg finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored, while Luke Rabey had RBI.
In the home win over Chanhassen, the Jays scored five runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-0 lead. Running worked 7 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs with seven strikeouts.
Blake Helberg pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout.
Troy Lynch led the offense, going 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brower finished 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Tomas Lee went 1 for 2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
Jeff Butler had an RBI and two runs scored for Prior Lake, while Hoeg, Isaac Heilman, Henry Brandt and Joe Stelzig each drove in a run.
In the loss to Burnsville, Prior Lake trailed 8-2 after three innings and couldn’t recover. Brandt was saddled with the loss, allowing eight runs (four earned) with two strikeouts.
Running pitched five innings and gave up just one unearned run, fanning two. Ben Eisenberg allowed four runs facing five batters, while Heilman gave up an unearned run in one inning of work with two strikeouts.
Hoeg finished 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Jays. Lynch went 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Gabbard also had a hit and a run scored.
In the loss to Young America, Prior Lake scored all four of its runs in the top of the eighth inning down 8-0.
Lynch hit a three-run homer for the Jays, while Hoeg finished 2 for 4 with a run scored. Buter and Gabbard also had a hit and a run scored.
Brandt took the loss, allowing five runs in 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Browner worked 2 1/3 innings, giving up two runs. Takuma Padilla and Running each pitched one inning, allowing one run and no runs, respectively.
This year’s Class B state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4.
For more on amateur baseball in Minnesota, go to mnbaseball.org.