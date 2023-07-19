Tomas Lee

Tomas Lee doubled, had an RBI and scored two runs in Prior Lake’s 11-4 home win over Chanhassen July 11.

 Courtesy photo/Justin Braun, jbraunimages.com

The Prior Lake Jays are trying to gear up for the Section 3B playoffs.

The Jays split their last four games against section squads, including a 10-9 win at Chanhassen July 18. Ross Hebel finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

