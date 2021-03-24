There's a reason why Alex Pellicci is one of three finalist for the state's top senior goalie.
The Prior Lake netminder makes a lot of saves. She made 50 of them in the Section 2AA quarterfinals March 16 as the eighth-seeded Lakers' were trying to upset top-seeded Minnetonka.
Prior Lake made a valiant effort, falling 2-0 on the road to the perennial power Skippers, who went to win the crown March 20 over Holy Family.
Pellicci was stellar between the pipes all season long for Prior Lake, despite the team struggling to a 2-17 season (2-16 in the South Suburban Conference).
Pellicci finished the season with a 3.23 goals-against average, a 0.920 save percentage and one shutout. Pellicci will head east next winter to the Ivy League will she'll play Division I hockey at Harvard University.
Minnetonka's goalie, Bryann Dulac, is also finalist, as is Carly Greene of Benide-St. Margaret's.
DuLac made 17 saves in the Skippers' playoff win over the Lakers. Minnetoka scored a goal in each of the second and third periods to get the victory.
Pellicci is one of only four seniors on the Lakers, including Cayla Collins, Payton Bloedow and Lauren Rausch.
Sophomore Lula Swanson led Prior Lake in points this winter with 17 (11 goals, 6 assists). Sophomore Ava Guillemette was second with 15 (4 goals, 11 assists), followed by junior Ryane Kearns (7 goals, 3 assists) and sophomore Brooke Holmes (4 goals, 5 assists).
So the Lakers' top-four scores will be back next winter.
Prior Lake opened the season with a 3-0 win versus Farmington and had a 2-2 record after a 4-1 victory at Eagan. But it was tough sledding after that as the team lost its last 15 games.
The Lakers struggled to score goals. They had only four games scoring three or more goals.
It was also Prior Lake's 11th straight losing season. The last time the program had a winning record was in the 2009-10 season when it went 15-9-2 overall.