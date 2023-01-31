Alan Koehler

Alan Koehler

 Twitter photo by @PLHS_Wrestling

Alan Koehler is back on the mat for the Prior Lake wrestling team.

The senior made his season debut Jan. 26 in the Lakers' 33-32 loss at Rosemount in a South Suburban Conference dual. Koehler also wrestled in all three matches for Prior Lake in a quadrangular match at Faribault Jan. 28, winning two by fall.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events