Alex Bump continues to light the lamp for the Prior Lake boys hockey team.
The senior forward set a single-season scoring record for the Lakers Feb. 15 in a 13-1 South Suburban Conference win at Burnsville. Bump scored four goals, giving him 35 of the season.
His first goal put him one ahead of Connor Clemons who scored 31 goals in the Lakers' 2015-16 season.
Bump's 64 total points is also a single-season record. He needs six more assists to pass Matt Denman's single-season mark of 34, which he also set in 2015-16.
Bump, who play Division I next year the University of Vermont, has led the Lakers to a 15-9 overall mark (12-4 in the SSC).
The Section 2AA quarterfinals are set for Feb. 24 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 26 with the title game March 2 and both of those rounds will be played at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Prior Lake has lost in the section semifinals nine of the last 11 seasons and in the first round in 2019. The Lakers made the section title game in 2016, but fell 4-2 to Eden Prairie.
Section seeds come out Feb. 20. Prior Lake is looking like the No. 3 or 4 seed at this point. Eden Prairie (13-10) and Chaska (19-5) look to be the top-two seeds, while Minnetonka (13-9-1) and Chanhassen (18-5-1) are also vying for a home playoff game in the first round.
Holy Family (11-13), Shakopee (12-11-1) and Bloomington Jefferson (9-15) are also in the field.
Prior Lake is 4-2 against section teams with two wins over Shakopee and one each over Minnetonka and Chanhassen. The two defeats are to Eden Prairie and Chaska.
Prior Lake's win over Burnsville was its fifth straight victory and eighth in its last nine games. The Lakers led 6-0 after the first period.
Senior Justin Kingery and junior Parker Boyce each had two goals and two assists for Prior Lake, while senior Will Schumacher had a goal and three assists.
Senior Sam Rice had a goal and two assists for the Lakers, while seniors Blake Dicke and Richard Carsten also had goals.
Senior Riley Dueber finished with three assists, while junior Joseph Rice had two and Bump, sophomores Matthew Pavek and CJ Sheffield, senior Justin Simonson and junior Ben Pfannenstein all had one.
Senior Trevor Boschee started in goal for the Lakers and stopped five of the six shots he faced.
Prior Lake went into the Burnsville game off a 5-3 win at Shakopee in league play Feb. 8. Bump had a natural hat trick for the Lakers, while adding an assist.
Sam Rice had a goal and two assists, while Schumacher finished with a goal and an assist. Senior Jackson Anderson, Simonson and Dueber each had one assist.
Junior Ben Mickett made the start in goal for Prior Lake and finished with 19 saves.
Prior Lake is sitting third in the SSC standings behind No. 10-ranked Lakeville South (15-1) and Lakeville North (14-3).
Schumacher is second on the Lakers in points through 24 games with 44 (17 goals, 27 assists), followed by Sam Rice (11 goals, 24 assists), Dueber (10 goals, 17 assists), Anderson (6 goals, 20 assists), Kingery (9 goals, 9 assists), Joseph Rice (7 goals, 10 assists), Dicke (9 goals, 6 assists), ninth-grader Levi Eiter (4 goals, 8 assists) and Simonson (2 goals, 8 assists).
Boschee has played most of the minutes in goal, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, an .882 save percentage and three shutouts.