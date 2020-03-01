Chase Bloomquist ended his career for the Prior Lake wrestling on the state medal stand.

The senior made a strong run strong in the 152-pound weight class at the Class 3A state individual tournament Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, finishing fourth.

Bloomquist was one of two Prior Lake wrestlers competing at state. Junior Cameron Miller was in the 220-pound field.

Bloomquist was making his second straight state appearance. Last year, he lost in the first round at 132 pounds and did not get a match in the wrestlebacks. 

This time around, Bloomquist got off to a fast start. He pinned Caidon Williams of Osseo in 55 seconds in the first round, and earned a 4-2 decision over Ty Gage of Eagan in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Bloomquist faced top-seeded Landon Johnson of Owatonna and fell 13-4 to the eventual state runner-up.

Bloomquist bounced back after that loss to beat Darren Roth of Bemidji 6-3 in consolation semifinals to get to the third-place match where he'd face a familiar opponent in Willie Bastyr of Lakeville South.

Bloomquist and Bastyr met in the Section 3AAA title match Feb. 22 with Bastyr winning by fall. The third-place match was a lot closer with Bastyr winning 3-2 by sudden victory in double overtime.

The match was tied 1-1 after three periods with both wrestlers getting points on escapes. Bastry got an escape in the first overtime, while Bloomquist was awarded a stalling point that tied things up again.

In the double overtime, Bastyr got another escape to win.

Bloomquist, ranked No. 6 heading into the state, finished the season with a 37-9 record. In the last two seasons, he had a 62-18 overall mark

Meanwhile, Miller was making his first state appearance after taking second at 220 pounds in the Section 3AAA competition. 

Miller met fourth-seeded Antonio Davis of Park in the first round and dropped a 7-2 decision. Davis lost in the quarterfinals to Isaiah Green of St. Cloud Tech, which ended Miller's season.

Green went on to win the 220-pound state title. Hunter Lyden of Stillwater ended up beating Johnson for the 152-pound crown.

