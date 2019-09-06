The Prior Lake girls soccer team settled for a tie in its South Suburban Conference opener on the road Sept. 5.
The Lakers and Eastview couldn't break a 1-1 deadlock. Prior Lake scored its goal in the first half, while Lightning tied things up with a goal in the second half.
The Lakers (2-1-1 overall) will be back on the field Sept. 10 in league play at Lakeville South at 5 p.m. Prior Lake returns home Sept. 12 to take on No. 6-ranked Eagan in SSC action at 7 p.m.
The Lakers are back on the road Sept. 14 playing at Chaska in a battle of Section 2AA foes at 1 p.m. Section 2AA has three teams ranked in the latest Class 2A poll — No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 3 Edina and No. 9 Eden Prairie.
In the tie with Eastview, junior Kate Trachsel scored the Lakers' goal, her first of the season. Senior Katarina Decaroli made her fourth straight start in goal.
Other SSC games for the Lakers include: versus No. 8 Lakeville North (Sept. 17), versus Shakopee (Sept. 19), at Farmington (Sept. 24), at Burnsville (Sept. 26), versus Apple Valley (Oct. 1) and at No. 10 Rosemount (Oct. 3).