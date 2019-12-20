The Prior Lake boys hockey team settled for a South Suburban Conference home tie Dec. 19.
Sophomore Sam Rice scored two goals and had an assist in the Lakers' 4-4 deadlock against Eastview.
Prior Lake (2-2-1 in the SSC) goes into the third annual Hockey For Classic at Dakotah! Ice Center with a 5-2-1 record. The Lakers take on Chaska Dec. 26 and Totino Grace the next day, before finishing with Lakeville North Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
For more on the Hockey For Life Classic, go to youthhockeyhub.com.
In the tie with Eastview, sophomore Will Schumacher tied the game at 4-4 with a goal 6:52 into the third period. Rice and senior Beau Kennedy had the assists.
The Lakers outshot the Lightning 34-26 for the game, including 9-1 in overtime. Sophomore Trevor Boschee finished with 22 saves in goal for Prior Lake.
Junior Matt Beaty also had a goal for the Lakers. Kennedy finished with three assists, while sophomore Alex Bump had two and Schumacher had one.
The Lakers will open the New Year with three straight home games, starting with No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Prior Lake follows with SSC contests against Shakopee Jan. 4 and Burnsville Jan. 7.