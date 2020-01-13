The Prior Lake wrestling team put seven on the medal stand at the Elk River Invitational Jan. 11.
Sophomore Colton Sund was in the top spot for the Lakers, winning the 145-pound crown. Sund is one of four Lakers ranked in the latest Class 3A state individual poll, sitting in the No. 8 spot at 145.
Junior Teagan Block is ranked No. 5 at 120 for Prior Lake, while ninth-grader Alan Koehler is No. 7 at 106 and senior Chase Bloomquist is No. 7 at 152.
The Lakers went into the invite off of a 49-24 home win over Eagan in South Suburban Conference dual action Jan. 9.
Prior Lake (4-5 overall, 3-2 in SSC duals) is back on the mat Jan. 17 at Eastview in league action at 7 p.m., and will compete in the Cambridge-Isanti Invitational Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.
Prior Lake's final three SSC duals are at Apple Valley Jan. 23, home to Lakeville South Jan. 30 and at Lakeville North Jan. 31 to end the regular season. All three start at 7 p.m.
At Elk River, the Lakers finished third in the team standings with 133 points. Ninth-ranked Wayzata won the crown (175.5), while Princeton, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, was second (156.5) in the 11-team field.
Sund finished 3-0, winning his first match by fall and earning a 3-1 decision in the semifinals. He won 5-0 over Tate Hoffarth of Albany in the title match.
Koehler finished second in 106 pounds. He finished 2-1 with one win by fall, before falling 9-1 to Tyler Wells of Princeton in the title match. Wells is ranked No. 1 in the state at 106 in Class 2A.
Bloomquist also went 2-1 with a fall, losing to Zack Wells of Princeton in the finals. Junior Billy Trees was runner-up at 182. He won his first three matches by fall, before losing a close 12-11 decision in the championship match to Jagger Greenwood of Hibbing.
Senior Cameron Miller was also second for Prior Lake, going 1-1 at 220. After getting a bye in the quarterfinals, he won 6-3 in the semifinal before losing to Cody Kurth of Hutchinson in the final.
Sophomore Cole Edwards was third at 160 pounds for the Lakers, while senior Logan Hennen was fourth at 170.
In beating Eagan, Prior Lake won 10 matches, getting three straight pins from Edwards at 160, Hennen at 170 and Trees at 182 to open up a 43-6 lead. Koehler won by technical fall at 106.
Junior Gabe McDonald earned an 8-0 major decision at 132, as did Sund at 145, winning 11-3. Junior Brendan McGraw earned a 5-3 decision at 132, while Bloomquist won 5-1 at 152.
Sophomore Carter Berggren and Miller each won by forget at 126 and 220, respectively.
The Section 2AAA team tournament is Feb. 14 at Shakopee. The top-ranked Sabers, the defending Class 3A state champions, are the heavy favorite. Fourth-ranked New Prague looks to be the No. 2 seed.
Other teams in the field include Eastview, Apple Valley, Rosemount, Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Burnsville.
Last year, the Lakers had their string of 16 straight section quarterfinal wins snapped with a 46-21 loss to Lakeville South. The last time Prior Lake failed to make it to at least the section semifinals was in coach Joe Block's first season coach back in the 2001-02 campaign.
The Lakers have won seven section titles in Block's tenure: 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.