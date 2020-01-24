The Prior Lake wrestling team won seven matches by fall to take down Apple Valley Jan. 23.
The Lakers improved to 4-2 in the South Suburban Conference with the 48-19 road win. It's been a while since the Lakers beat the Eagles on the mat.
It hasn't happened this century. It's been a down year for Apple Valley, a program that has won 25 state titles since 1983, the last one coming in 2017. The Eagles are 2-5 in the SSC this winter.
Prior Lake won 9 of the 14 weights in beating the Eagles. Sophomore Teagan Block won by fall at 120 pounds for the Lakers, as did sophomore Anthony Bechik at 126, sophomore Colton Sund at 145, senior Chase Bloomquist at 152, senior Logan Hennen at 160, junior Billy Trees at 170 and junior Cameron Miller at 220.
Ninth-grader Alan Koehler earned a 3-0 decision at 106 for Prior Lake, while junior Gabe McDonald had a 6-4 victory at 138.
Prior Lake's final three SSC duals are home against Lakeville South Jan. 30, at Lakeville North Jan. 31 and at Eastview Feb. 6, which ends the regular season. All three duals are at 6 p.m.