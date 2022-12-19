The Prior Lake wrestling team was a little shorthanded at the annual Christmas Tournament Dec. 16-17 in Rochester.
The Lakers were without their two ranked wrestlers — seniors Alan Koehler (No. 1, 126 pounds) and Ben Brennan (No. 8, 138) — which made it more difficult for a higher team finish.
Prior Lake ended up 31st with 88 team points. Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, won the title (485). St. Michael-Albertville, No. 1 in Class 3A, was second (467.5), while Hastings, No. 5 in Class 3A, ended up third (430).
The Christmas tourney features many of the state's top wrestlers from all three classes, including some from Wisconsin.
Sophomore Brock Zurn had the Lakers' best finish, taking 10th at 220 pounds. He went 2-2 in his four matches, getting 1-0 and 7-2 wins in the consolation bracket, before losing the ninth-place match 7-2 to Antonio Menard of Lakeville North.
Other finishes for Prior Lake came from Junior Jide Abasiri (11th, heavyweight), junior Jaxon Mikolyzk (12th, 138), sophomore John Graham (15th, 152), ninth grader Dominic Berg (18th, 145), junior Finn Bloomquist (19th, 126) and ninth grader Owen Trondson (20th, 113).
Other wrestlers who competed for the Lakers were seniors Aidan Gegenheimer at 160 and Aidan McGowan at 170.
Prior Lake went into the tourney 1-4 in duals, including a 1-3 record in the South Suburban Conference.
The Lakers' one win was 60-12 over Lakeville South in the season opener Dec. 1. The team lost twice in the Farmington quadrangular Dec. 8, falling 51-21 to No. 6 Apple Valley and 53-30 to No. 11 Shakopee.
Prior Lake also had a pair home defeats Dec. 10, losing 66-6 to St. Michael-Albertville and 40-33 to Farmington.
Against Lakeville South, Prior Lake earned five wins by fall — Brennan at 132, Graham at 152, Gegenheimer at 170, McGowan at 182 and Zurn at 220.
Trondson won by forfeit at 113, as did Bloomquist at 126, junior Zach Landhuis at 152 and Abasiri at heavyweight. Mikolyzk won 5-2 at 138 and Berg won 6-5 at 145.
Wins for Lakers in the loss to Apple Valley came from Brennan at 132 (13-7), Mikolyzk at 138 (4-1), McGowan at 170 (5-2), Zurn at 220 (fall) and Abasiri at heavyweight (fall).
Victories against Shakopee were from Mikolyzk at 138 (fall), Graham at 152 (fall), McGowan at 170 (fall), Zurn at 220 (fall) and Abasiri at heavyweight (forfeit).
Against Farmington, Prior Lake won six matches, getting forfeit wins from Trondson at 113, Brennan at 132, Mikolyzk at 138 and Graham at 152. Berg won by pin at 145, while Abasiri earned a 7-4 victory at heavyweight.
The Lakers' two wins over St. Michael-Albertville, the defending Class 3A state camps, were by Zurn at 220 (3-1) and Abasiri at heavyweight (4-2).
Prior Lake will open the New Year in a tournament in Ellsworth, Wisconsin Jan. 5.
This year's Section 2AAA team tournament is set for Feb. 17 in Apple Valley. The individual tourney will be Feb. 24-25 at Lakeville North.
The Class 3A state tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team competition is the first day, followed by the individual tourney the next two days.