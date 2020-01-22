The Prior Lake girls basketball team is on a winning roll.
The Lakers won for the fourth time in the last five games Jan. 21 with a 74-57 South Suburban Conference home win over Eastview. Senior Haidyn Pitsch led the way with 19 points.
Prior Lake (7-9 overall, 4-4 in the SSC) is on the road against Burnsville Jan. 24, will be home to Lakeville North Jan. 28 and is at Apple Valley Jan. 31 in league games at 7 p.m.
Against Eastview, Prior Lake dominated the second half, outscoring the Lightning by 13. Junior Kate Trachsel finished with 18 points for the Lakers, while juniors Tatum Brostrom and Emily Kulstad both had 10.
Junior Chanel Kallevig scored 7 points, and juniors Ellie Albrecht had 6.
A strong finish, and Prior Lake could be at home to start the Section 2AAAA playoffs as the No. 4 seed. Tenth-ranked Chaska (13-4) is the only ranked team in the field.
Minnetonka (10-5) and Eden Prairie 11-7) also look like top-four seeds. Other teams in the field include Shakopee (10-5), Edina (6-10), Chanhassen (7-9) and Bloomington Jefferson (1-17).
The Lakers have an SSC win over Shakopee but they lost to Eden Prairie.