Guilherme Monteiro

Senior Guilherme Monteiro was one of 13 seniors for Prior Lake this fall as the Lakers struggled with a 3-12-1 record.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

For the second straight season, the Prior Lake boys soccer team finished with just three wins.

The seventh-seeded Lakers' season ended Oct. 11 with a 3-0 setback at second-seeded Minnetonka in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals. It was the eighth time that Prior Lake was shutout this fall.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events