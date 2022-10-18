For the second straight season, the Prior Lake boys soccer team finished with just three wins.
The seventh-seeded Lakers' season ended Oct. 11 with a 3-0 setback at second-seeded Minnetonka in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals. It was the eighth time that Prior Lake was shutout this fall.
The Lakers (3-12-1 overall) ended up 1-7-1 in the South Suburban Conference with its lone win over Burnsville (4-0), along with a scoreless tie with Apple Valley.
The three wins last year and this fall are also the fewest for the program since it joined the top soccer class at the start of the 2003-04 school year. Prior Lake also went 4-12 overall (3-6 in the SSC) in the COVID-19 season in 2020, where there was no state tournament.
So over the last three seasons, the Lakers are 10-35-1 overall, a tough stretch for a program that's used to winning and finishing in the upper half of the SSC.
Prior Lake has posted double-digit victories in six of the last 11 years and has had a winning record in eight of the last 14 seasons.
In 2017, the Lakers knocked off Chanhassen in the Section 2AA title game to earn the program's first-ever state berth as a big school.
Prior Lake's other state appearance came in 2000 in Class A. Soccer went to three classes last fall.
Scoring goals has been a big issue for the Lakers the last two seasons. Prior Lake tallied just 14 goals in 16 games last year and had just 14 again this fall.
Senior Luke Dahlen led the team with four goals, while adding one assist. Junior Layne Pforr finished with three goals.
There will be a lot of new faces for Prior Lake next year with 13 seniors on the roster, which include Rylan Mathison, Liam McVety, Devin Chant, Zach Hammerscmidt, Alex Carlson, Sam Kohler, Andrew Gatti, Ben Pascanik, Guilherme Monteiro, Hanad Omar, Firaool Giro and Farah Goud.
Mathison and McVety were the Lakers' goalies, so the team will need to find a new netminder next year.
Prior Lake has lost in the section quarterfinals the last four years and has a 1-5 playoff record since its 2017 section crown. Three of those five losses have come against Minnetonka.
The Lakers and Skippers have met 12 times since 2008 with both teams getting six wins, including three each in the playoffs.
Minnetonka was ranked No. 7 going into the section tourney in the final Class 3A poll, while Edina, the top seed in the section, was ranked No. 5.