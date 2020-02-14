It's playoff time for the Prior Lake boys hockey team.
The No. 6-ranked Lakers wrapped up the regular season Feb. 13 with a 2-0 shutout at Apple Valley in South Suburban Conference play.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee made 15 stops in goal and sophomore Will Schumacher and junior Will Magnuson each had a pair of goals.
The Lakers will take a 17-5-3 record into the Section 2AA playoffs and should get the No. 1 seed. Brackets come out Feb. 16 and will be available at mshsl.org.
Third-ranked Eden Prairie (18-5-1) is likely to get the No. 2 seed, followed by Minnetonka (12-12), Chaska (13-9-2), Holy Family (12-12), Chanhassen (7-17), Shakopee (6-17-1) and New Prague (6-14-3).
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 20 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 22 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina, while the title game is Feb. 26 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis at 8 p.m.
Prior Lake is 6-1 against the section with two victories over Shakopee, and one each over Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Holy Family and Chanhassen. The one loss is to Chaska.
The Lakers finished 11-4-2 in the SSC. If Burnsville beats No. 5 Rosemount and Eagan can knock off Lakeville South in games Feb. 15, Prior Lake will win a share of the SSC title with the Irish and the Cougars.
In the victory over Apple Valley, Schumacher tallied in the second period for the Lakers, his 16th goal of the year. Sophomore Jackson Anderson had the assist.
Magnuson scored unassisted into an empty-net, his fourth goal, to seal the win 1:19 left to play.
Prior Lake outshot the Eagles 44-15.