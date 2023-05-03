Jaxson Barrett

Junior Jaxson Barrett goes up to make a play at third base in Prior Lake's 8-5 home loss to Eastview in South Suburban Conference play April 25.

 Photo courtesy of Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

Hudson Johnson put an end to the Prior Lake baseball team's three-game losing skid.

The junior tossed a three-hit shutout striking out 14 in the Lakers' 7-0 win at Burnsville May 2 in South Suburban Conference play. Senior Nate Bodine led the offense going 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

