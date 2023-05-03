Hudson Johnson put an end to the Prior Lake baseball team's three-game losing skid.
The junior tossed a three-hit shutout striking out 14 in the Lakers' 7-0 win at Burnsville May 2 in South Suburban Conference play. Senior Nate Bodine led the offense going 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
Ninth-ranked Prior Lake went into the game off three straight league losses — 4-1 at home to Eagan May 1, 8-5 versus Eastview April 29 and 8-7 at No. 8 Farmington April 27.
The Lakers (4-4 overall, 3-4 in the SSC) has relied on its pitching staff to open the season. Through eight games, Prior Lake pitchers have combined for 96 strikeouts.
Johnson also tossed six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts in the Lakers' 5-0 win at Lakeville North in league play April 26. Junior Hayden Anthony powered the team at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs, while sophomore Nikhil Kandi doubled and drove in a run.
Senior Matthew Johnson went 1 for 3 with an RBI, while junior Jaxson Barrett was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Bodine pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Lakers.
Against Burnsville, Prior Lake scored five runs in the second inning to build a 6-0 lead. Junior Jackson Golberg finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while junior Matthew Totten had an RBI and Matthew Johnson was 1 for 2 with two run scored.
In the loss to Eagan, senior Tyus Smith took the loss for the Lakers, going six strong innings and allowing two runs with 10 strikeouts. Senior Blake Helberg worked one inning, giving up two unearned runs while fanning three.
Barrett drove in the Lakers' lone run with a single. Bodine had the team's other hit, while Matthew Johnson scored a run.
Against Eastview, it was 3-3 game after three innings, but the Lightning scored two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull out the win.
Senior Joe Stelzig was saddled with the loss, working five innings and allowing five runs (three earned) with seven strikeouts. Senior Brady Baur fanned two batters in one inning of work, allowing three runs. Junior Greg Schonhoff pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout.
Prior Lake had 10 hits, all singles. Senior Cole Sprecher finished 3 for 4, while Totten was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Bodine was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Golberg also drove in a run.
Junior Linus Fleek and senior Noah Slates each had a hit and a run scored for the Lakers.
In the loss to Farmington, Prior Lake led a 7-2 lead after three innings get away. The Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-7 advantage.
Fleek finished 3 for 4 with a triple and a run scored. Sprecher doubled and drove in a run, while Bodine and Anthony each had two RBIs.
Slates and Barrett both had RBIs, while Goldberg reached base four times on four walks and scored a run.
Totten took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs (six earned) in 3 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Helberg worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up one unearned run with one strikeout.
Prior Lake will end the regular season May 24 with a league game at Apple Valley. Section 2AAAA play starts May 26 with the title game set for June 5.
Seventh-ranked Chanhassen is the defending champion, while Minnetonka is the highest ranked team in the field at No. 4. Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Chaska, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Prior Lake has faced only one section team so far, falling 5-1 at home to Shakopee April 24.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament will be June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.