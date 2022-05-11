The Prior Lake boys and girls track and field teams fell short of Section 3AAA True Team titles May 10.
Both Laker squads finished second to Rosemount in their respective team standings. The Irish earned the automatic bids to the Class AAA State True team, which is May 20 in Stillwater.
The eight section winners make up the field, along with four wildcard squads, which are determined by a "paper meet" from all of the sections' second- through five-place squads.
Those results can be found at mshsca.org/page/show/2375969-true-team-home-page.
The Rosemount boys finished with 1,090.5 points, while the Lakers finished with 941.5. Shakopee was a distant third (706.5) in the nine-team field.
On the girls side, Rosemount scored 1,048.5 points, followed by Prior Lake (888) and Eastview (881.5).
Sophomore Hootie Hage led the Laker boys, winning the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:31.05 and taking second in the 800 (2:01.53). He was also part of the 4x400 team with junior Peyton Guth, senior Brock Holte and sophomore Josh Marcinkevich that took fifth (3:40.34).
The Lakers won the 4x100 relay. The team of seniors Nicholas McIntosh, Justice Lee and Tyrese Ossei and junior Jacob Fier came in with a time of 43.39. The 4x200 team of McIntosh, Fier, junior Dylan Tuschen and senior Ryan Horejsi was second (1:34.11).
Prior Lake had three in the top six in the high jump with Ossei winning with a height of 6-1. Junior Drew Hammerstrom was fourth (5-10) and Holte was sixth (5-10).
Junior Grayson Spronk was third in both the 100 (11.03) and the 200 (22.35) for the Lakers. Lee ended up fourth in the 100 (11.05), while McIntosh was fifth in the 200 (23.02) and Fier was sixth (23.14).
In the hurdles, junior Ian McKowen finished fifth (16.23) to lead Prior Lake, while senior Adnan Muhamad was sixth (17.04). Mumaded was also fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.73) and sixth in the triple jump (40-1).
Senior Ryan Casey was second in the pole vault for the Lakers (11-0), while sophomore Derek Baptiste was fifth (10-6).
Senior Christan Elert was third in the shot put (48-1) and fourth in the discus (133-2). Junior Martin Owusu was runner-up in the discus (142-0), while junior Evan Laughridge was fourth in the shot put (47-8).
Other finishes for the boys team included Marcinkevich in the 400 (7th, 52.59), senior Ryan Anderson in the 300 hurdles (7th, 43.85), McKowen in the 300 hurdles (9th, 44.46), sophomore Thomas Simmonds in the 1,600 (9th, 4:51.39), senior Zachary Johnson in the 1,600 (10th, 4:51.60), sophomore Matt Mahowald in the 800 (9th, 2:08.12), Fier in the long jump (10th, 18-7), Holte in the triple jump (8th, 38-9), junior Gavin Bass in the pole vault (10th, 9-6), junior Greg Johnson in the shot put (9th, 44-6) and junior Trace Bowman in the discus (10th, 118-3 1/2).
For the Prior Lake girls, the Lakers won three events, including the 4x100 relay. The team of senior Juliann Will, sophomores Valencia Haughton and Addyson White and eighth-grader Keely Mohling finished in 49.78.
Senior Mari Mohling won the high jump (5-4), while eighth-grader Sara Gastony was tops in the 3,200 (12:01.12).
The girls' 4x200 team of Mari and Keely Mohling, Will and eighth-grader Isabelle Reinders was second (4:15.63).
The 4x200 team of ninth-graders Brianna Jenkins and Jayla Rucker, sophomore Chloe Gilbertson and junior Riley Haferman took fifth (1:52:33), as did the 4x800 team of ninth-graders Samantha Rich, Maggie Hoen, Scout Smith and Morgan Richardson (10:52.28).
White led the team in the hurdles taking second in both the 100 (15.91) and the 300 (45.31). Reinders was runner-up in the 800 (2:20.20), as was junior Olivia Duncan in the discus (134-09.
Duncan was also fifth in the shot put (35-11 1/2), while senior Anna Mestnik was fifth in the discus (105-08). Will tied for second in the long jump (16-0), while sophomore Annaliese Cundiff was third in the pole vault (8-0).
Ninth-grader Layla Vennink was fourth in the 1,600 (5:18.28), as was Hoen in the 3,200 (12:31.10). Sophomore Hannah Cole was fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.14) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.46), while ninth-grader Brooke Marquardt was sixth in the 800 (2:34.54).
Other finishes for the girls came from Haughton in the 100 (7th, 13.12), sophomore Julia Thoms in the 400 (9th, 1:04.55), sophomore Clara Gillen in the 300 hurdles (9th, 50.51), junior Sophia Crespo in the 200 (10th, 27.94), Cundiff in the triple jump (7th, 33-2 1/2), ninth-grader Ava Loftness in the triple (8th, 32-4 3/4), senior Claire Michaelson in the high jump (T7th, 4-10), Cole in the pole vault (9th, 7-0), senior Alexander Lloyd in the shot put (9th, 32-2) and senior Jayde Butler in the discus (7th, 97-10).