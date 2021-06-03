The Prior Lake girls track had a lot of seconds at the South Suburban Conference Championships June 2.
The Lakers also had a pair of firsts in the jumps with senior Samantha Barrett claiming the triple jump and junior Ashlyn Jore winning the long jump.
Prior Lake ended up second in the team standings with 152.5 points. Rosemount ran away with the title (255).
Eagan was third (129.5), followed by Farmington (121.5), Eastview (107), Lakeville South (81), Lakeville North (71.5), Shakopee (54), Burnsville (51) and Apple Valley (20).
Barrett's winning leap in the triple jump was 38-11 1/2. Jore went 17-8 1/4 in the long jump with Barrett taking second (17-08).
Barrett and Jore were also part of the 4x100 relay team with ninth-graders Valencia Haughton and Addyson White that took second with a time of 50.53.
The 4x400 relay team of White, senior Kathryn Nollette, sophomore Reese Weimerskirch and seventh-grader Isabelle Reinders was also runner-up (4:05.60).
Junior Jillian Hiveley was second in both the 100 hurdles (15.49) and the 300 hurdles (46.09). Junior Mari Mohling was runner-up in the high jump (5-4), as was Nollette in the pole vault (10-6).
Seventh-grader Keely Mohling was third in the 1,600 (5:19.96) for Prior Lake, while eighth-grader Layla Vennik was fifth (5:27.63). Seventh-grader Sara Gastony was fourth in the 3,200 (11:47.51), while eighth-grader Maggie Hoen was seventh (12:09.29).
Reinders also ended up eighth in the 800 (2:28.50), while senior Ashley George was ninth in the 100 hurdles (17.66).
Junior Claire Michaelson took eighth in the high jump (4-10) for the Lakers, while Jore was ninth (4-10).
In the throws, sophomore Olivia Duncan led Prior Lake. She was fourth in the discus (120-6) and eighth in the shot put (34-10 3/4).
Senior Jayla Henderson was seventh in the discus (111-09) and junior Alexandra Lloyd was ninth in the shot put (34-10 1/2).
Prior Lake is back on the track June 9 in the Section 3AA prelims. The finals are June 11 and both days are at Eagan High School.