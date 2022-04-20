The Prior Lake boys and girls track and field teams combined for nine wins in their respective quadrangular meets.
However, both squads fell short of the team title.
The Laker boys competed April 12 and ended up second with 65 points. Blaine ran away with the crown with 122.5 points, while Lakeville North was third (57.5) and Woodbury ended up fourth (21).
The girls competed April 19 and were a close second to Roseville. The Lakers scored 90 team points, 6.9 shy of the Raiders. Lakeville North took third (50.5) and Eagan was fourth (39.6).
Both Prior Lake teams will compete in the Joe Lane Invitational in Minnetonka April 26. The South Suburban Conference Relays are set for May 3 in Shakopee.
For the Laker girls at their own quad meet, their best event was the high jump where the team took the top three spots. Seniors Ashlyn Jore and Mari Mohling tied for first place with a height of 5-0, while senior Claire Michaelson was third (4-10).
Eighth-grader Isabelle Reinders won the 800 meters for the girls team with a time of 2:33.79. Sophomore Megan Mishuk won the 200 (27.30), while senior Juliann Will was tops in the 400 (1:04.32).
Junior Olivia Duncan won the discus with a toss of 117-01, and was fourth in the shot put (33-0).
Sophomore Addyson White was runner-up in both the 100 meters (13.27) and the 300 hurdles (48.28) and she was third in the 100 hurdles (16.42).
Jore was second in the long jump (16-1 1/2), as was sophomore Julie Haidar in the triple jump (29-10) and Mohling in the 400 (1:05.66).
Eighth-grader Keeley Mohling was third in the 100 (13.37), as was sophomore Annaliese Cundiff in the triple jump (29-05).
Sophomore Hannah Cole was fourth in both the 400 (1:05.73) and the 100 hurdles (17.59), while junior Reese Weimerskirch was fourth in the long jump (15-8).
On the boys side, Prior Lake’s 4x100 team of seniors Nick McIntosh, Justice Lee and Tyrese Ossei and junior Grayson Spronk was a winner with a time of 43.65.
Spronk also won the long jump (19-2), followed by Lee in second (19-0) and sophomore Kyle Rothmeyer in third (18-9). Ossei was tops in the high jump (5-8), while sophomore Ryan Casey claimed the pole vault (11-0).
Junior Hootie Haage was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:33.77), as was junior Ian Mckowen in the 300 hurdles (45.06) and junior Evan Laughridge in the shot put (49-1 1/2).
Junior Trace Bowman was third in the discus (133-2 1/2) for the boys team, while senior Christian Elert finished fourth in both the shot put (45-1) and the discus (118-8 1/2).
Senior Adnan Muhamad ended up fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.63).
This year’s SSC Championships are scheduled for May 24-25 at Apple Valley High School. The Section 2AA competition will start June 1 with the prelims and end June 3 with the finals. The venue is Waconia High School.
This year’s Class 3A state competition will start June 9 with the prelims and end June 11 with the finals. The venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Prior Lake boys finished a program-best fifth in the state team standings last year, while the girls were eighth. Rosemount won both the boys and girls crowns.