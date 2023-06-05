The Prior Lake girls track and field team couldn't catch Minnetonka in the Section 2AAA finals June 1, but the Lakers still tracked down multiple state berths.

The Skippers ran away from the field, winning with 309 points. The Lakers finished with 140 points, followed by Chanhassen (102.5), Shakopee (100.5), host Eden Prairie (98), Bloomington Jefferson (68), Chaska (47) and Waconia (44).

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

