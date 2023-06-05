The Prior Lake girls track and field team couldn't catch Minnetonka in the Section 2AAA finals June 1, but the Lakers still tracked down multiple state berths.
The Skippers ran away from the field, winning with 309 points. The Lakers finished with 140 points, followed by Chanhassen (102.5), Shakopee (100.5), host Eden Prairie (98), Bloomington Jefferson (68), Chaska (47) and Waconia (44).
Junior Addyson White and senior Olivia Duncan qualified for state in two events for Prior Lake, while ninth grader Isabelle Reinders made it one, along with anchoring the state-bound 4x800 relay.
The Class 3A state finals are June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Ninth grader Sara Gastony, sophomore Sydney Dubore, junior Clara Gillen will join Reinders on the 4x800 at state, which took second at sections with a time of 9:40.63.
Reinders nearly anchored the 4x400 to a state spot. She teamed with White and juniors Hannah Cole and Julia Thomas, and they finished third with a time of 4:07.27. The state cut is 3:59.92.
Reinders won the 400 with a time of 56.94. White was tops in the 100 (12.65) and took second in the 300 hurdles (44.48). Duncan claimed the discus with a toss of 140-08 and was runner-up in the shot put (35-07).
Sophomore Ava Loftness ended up fourth in the triple jump (35-5 1/2) for the Lakers, while Gillen was seventh (33-6 1/4), while also taking sixth in the 300 hurdles (48.98) and ninth in the 100 hurdles (17.18).
Cole was fourth in the 300 hurdles (47.09) and sixth in the pole vault (9-4). Junior Annaliese Cundiff finished fifth in the pole vault (9-4) and 10th in the long jump (15-11 1/2).
Senior Riley Haferman ended up fifth in the 100 (13.36) for Prior Lake, while senior Sophia Crespo was eighth in the 200 (27.25) and sophomore Linnea Jungers took 10th (27.60).
Sophomore Maggie Hoen ended up eighth in the 1,600 (5:33.42), while Gastony was seventh in the 3,200 (11:46.13) and Hoen was 10th (12:05.95) . Thoms was 11th in the 400 (1:02.34).
In the high jump, sophomore Layla Vennink led Prior Lake taking seventh (5-0), while ninth grader Avery Hruby was 11th (4-10). Vennink was also third in the 800 after the prelims (2:21.12) May 31, but she did not run in the finals.
Senior Alexa Hauschildt ended up fourth in the discus (102-3) and 11th in the shot put (29-11) for the Lakers. Junior Addison Schmidtlein was 11th in the discus (88-10).
Prior Lake's 4x100 relay team of Haferman, Crespo, junior Chloe Gilbertson and sophomore Jayla Rucker took fourth (50.07), while the 4x200 team of Gilbertson, Jungers, Crespo and senior Reese Weimerskirch was fifth (1:49.50).