The Prior Lake girls Alpine ski team found the silver lining at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 14.
The Lakers were a program-best second in the team standings with 144 points. Hill-Murray ran away from the field, winning with the crown 163 points.
Blake was in a close third place with 141 points, followed by St. Cloud Area (135), Minneapolis Southwest (126), Eagan (102), Cook County (95) and Duluth East (91).
Prior Lake was runner-up to Eagan in the Section 6 meet Feb. 7 at Buck Hill. The top-two teams at sections make the state field, where it appears the Lakers skied at even higher level.
Sophomore Annabel McCann led Prior Lake at state, taking 10th overall out of 88 skiers, which includes the individual state qualifiers from all the sections. She finished her two runs with a combined time of 1:18.17.
McCann was 13th after the first run (38.33), and she had the eighth-fastest second run (39.84). McCann was 16th at state last year in her first-career appearance.
Ninth-grader Kovyn Rice was the Lakers’ next-best finisher taking 15th with a time of 1:20.35 (39.22 and 41.13), while ninth-grader Emily Reid ended up 41st with a time of 1:25.08 (41.44 and 43.64).
Four skiers count in the team standings. Seventh-grader Olivia Reid had the Lakers’ fourth-best time of 1:27.29 (42.77 and 44.52), taking 53rd overall.
Eighth-grader Elizabeth McCroskey ended up 72nd for Prior Lake with a time of 1:44.60 (57.76 and 46.84), while ninth-grader Annika Meyer was 75th finishing in 1:59.21 (46.15 and 1:13.06).
In just the team-race, the Lakers’ finishes were McCann (5th), Rice (7th), Emily Reid (15th), Olivia Reid (25th), McCroskey (40th) and Meyer (42nd).
Meanwhile, junior Blake Stout represented the Prior Lake boys team at state. He was making his first-career appearance and he finished 29th overall with a time of 1:20.79 on his two runs.
Stout was in 33rd after his first run (39.81), while he had the 28th-best second run (40.98).
Josh Nelson of West Lutheran was the boys’ individual champion (1:14.33), while Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray was the girls’ winner (1:15.32).
Minnetonka ended up winning the boys team crown with 170 points, 21 better than runner-up Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Stillwater Area was third (146).
McCann’s 10th-place overall finish is the third time the Laker girls have had a skier in the top 10 in the last decade. Ashley George, a 2021 graduate, finished fifth as a junior and seventh as senior.
George is the only Prior Lake skier to ever compete in six state meets.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
