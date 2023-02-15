The Prior Lake girls Alpine ski team found the silver lining at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 14.

The Lakers were a program-best second in the team standings with 144 points. Hill-Murray ran away from the field, winning with the crown 163 points.

